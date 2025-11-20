TRENDS holds scientific dialogues at Ontario Parliament, Global Imams Council

OTTAWA, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from TRENDS Research & Advisory began its research tour to Canada with a series of scholarly meetings and dialogues in Toronto to strengthen research partnerships and advance knowledge on countering extremism and terrorism.

The first day featured a dialogue session at the Legislative Assembly of Ontario with the participation of the Honourable Sharmin A. Williams, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario; the Premier of Ontario; Mohamed Feren, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Immigration, Training and Skills Development; the Honourable Paul A. Calandra, Ontario Minister of Education; and Sheref Sabawy, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development and Member of the Standing Committee on Government Agencies. Also present was a delegation from TRENDS, led by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, the CEO.

The discussion addressed the dangers posed by the Muslim Brotherhood and its transnational threats, emphasising the importance of enhancing institutional awareness of the organisation’s characteristics and intensifying research collaboration to counter extremist rhetoric and promote intellectual security within multicultural societies.

Ontario MPP Andrea Hazell honoured TRENDS for its efforts to combat extremist ideology and promote knowledge-based education.

The delegation also met with Dr. Leslie Dunn, one of the University of Ontario's leading founders and supporters, to explore opportunities for research collaboration, particularly in extremism studies and social transformation. The two sides also discussed potential joint projects to enhance the exchange of expertise and advance the production of scientific knowledge.

The delegation also visited the headquarters of the Global Imams Council (GIC) in Toronto, where a discussion session was held under the title ‘Generating Knowledge to Promote Dialogue’.

Imam Mohammad Tawhidi, Advisor on Counter-Extremism and Terrorism Affairs at TRENDS and a Governing Member of the Council, welcomed the delegation and emphasised the importance of cooperation between religious and intellectual institutions in developing moderate discourse capable of confronting extremism.

During the session, the Council honoured Dr. Al-Ali by presenting him with the “Person of the Year” award in recognition of his scholarly contributions and global initiatives led by TRENDS to combat extremism.

In his keynote address, Dr. Al-Ali affirmed that knowledge is the cornerstone for strengthening peaceful coexistence and countering extremism. He stressed that practical approaches require a strategic vision, in-depth research, and broad international partnerships, rather than temporary or reactive measures.

He noted that extremism has evolved into a borderless, digital phenomenon that exploits social media platforms, making it essential to develop advanced research tools that leverage artificial intelligence to detect and analyse threats at an early stage.

Dr. Al-Ali revealed that TRENDS has a team of Canadian researchers leading specialised knowledge projects focused on Canada, supporting long-term research partnerships.

Researcher Shamsa Aref Al-Qubaisi delivered a presentation on the Muslim Brotherhood Encyclopedia, which TRENDS is developing as part of a long-term research project. She explained that the encyclopedia uncovers the hidden dimensions of the group, particularly those related to its Special Apparatus, the organisation’s covert militant wing.

She explained that the encyclopedia aims to establish a structured academic field that provides decision-makers with an in-depth analysis of the group’s nature and its dangers.

Senior researcher at TRENDS, Badreia Helal Mubarak Saif Al-Reyami, highlighted the strategic importance of the Muslim Brotherhood’s International Power Index, developed by TRENDS’ Political Islam Department. She explained that the index is the first comprehensive quantitative tool for measuring the group’s influence across political, organisational, economic, media, and societal dimensions, covering the Arab world, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

She emphasised that the index fills a critical knowledge gap by providing an accurate assessment of the organisation’s ability to advance its objectives, while also offering early warning indicators that help governments and security institutions understand the group’s movements and anticipate its threats.