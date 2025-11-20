Technology Innovation Institute, Thales to advance quantum, qutonomy, directed energy research

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council, has signed a Collaboration Agreement with global technology leader, Thales, to accelerate the development and deployment of new technologies in the areas of quantum, autonomous systems and directed energy.

The agreement, signed at the Dubai Airshow, establishes a long-term framework for joint R&D that drives innovation and real-world applications.

The agreement focuses on Quantum Sensing by developing ultra-precise sensing technologies (gravimetry, magnetometry, and navigation) using quantum physics principles; Advanced Autonomous Systems by developing cross-domain robotics and autonomous mobility (air, land, sea, and space), focusing on swarm coordination, adaptive autonomy, AI-driven mission execution and advanced Command and Control Systems.

It also focuses on Advanced Laser and Power Generation Technologies through high-energy laser systems, advanced beam control, and compact, scalable power sources for future power beaming and defence applications.

This partnership exemplifies the UAE’s commitment to building sovereign R&D capabilities, while supporting the country's growing role as a catalyst for global technology collaboration.

Working with the Paris-headquartered multinational organisation, Thales, presents an opportunity to strengthen the UAE–France cooperation in advanced science and technology. The collaboration underscores TII’s role as a global hub for frontier R&D and Thales’ commitment to advancing applied science through partnership.

“We are on a mission to accelerate R&D in frontier technologies and spark global collaboration by uniting with bold organisations that turn breakthrough ideas into real-world impact. In partnership with Thales, we have brought together two global leaders in applied research, as we are driven by a shared ambition to push the boundaries of science and shape the next wave of technological progress and value creation," said Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII.

The focus of the collaboration is to accelerate the transition from research to deployment and serving clients’ operational needs.

Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Chief Innovation Officer at TII, stated, “At TII, we see innovation as a bridge between scientific discovery and societal progress. By joining forces with Thales, we are strengthening that bridge, advancing technologies that not only define new frontiers in quantum, autonomy, and photonics but also deliver solutions that shape a safer, smarter, and more sustainable world.”

Abdelhafid Mordi, Vice President of Thales in the UAE and Iraq, and CEO of Thales Emarat Technologies, said: “Thales’s partnership with the Technology Innovation Institute builds on shared strengths in quantum, autonomy, and photonics. These are areas critical to the next generation of secure and intelligent systems.”