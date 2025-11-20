UAE, Ecuador discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC) with Parliaments of Latin America and North America, has discussed strengthening bilateral and parliamentary cooperation with its counterpart from the National Assembly of Ecuador during a virtual meeting.

The meeting was co-chaired by Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC and Chairman of the committee, and Sade Fritschi, President of the Ecuadorian committee.

Al Tayer highlighted the steady growth in UAE–Ecuador relations across key sectors and welcomed the launch of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), saying it will boost trade, investment and market access, and open new opportunities in food security, renewable energy, tourism, technology and logistics.

He said the FNC is committed to deepening cooperation with Ecuador’s parliament and Latin America and the Caribbean parliaments through the exchange of parliamentary expertise and coordinated positions in international forums, particularly within the Inter-Parliamentary Union. He noted the importance of signing a memorandum of understanding to enhance communication and joint work on issues of mutual interest.

Fritschi said Ecuador is keen to expand ties with the UAE in priority areas, including technology, artificial intelligence, trade, investment, infrastructure, transport, agriculture, food security, tourism and the environment.

She underscored the role of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee in building effective partnerships and strengthening cooperation in global parliamentary platforms, especially within the IPU.

The meeting was attended by FNC members and officials from both sides.