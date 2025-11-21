Abu Dhabi International Boat Show building partnerships, showcasing latest marine products

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The opening day of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2025 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi highlighted the event’s momentum and ambition.

The show featured the signing of four major Memoranda of Understanding by Abu Dhabi Maritime, underscoring ADIBS’s role in promoting business, innovation, and strategic partnerships. Agreements were signed with ADNEC Group, Shory Insurance Brokers, Abu Dhabi Waste Master Company, and Special Olympics, reflecting a strong commitment to collaboration and industry growth.

This year’s edition is the largest to date, welcoming 1,068 exhibitors and brands, a testament to the show’s growing stature on the international stage. The exhibitor base is impressively diverse, with 31% local and 69% international participation, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a gateway for global marine businesses seeking access to the Middle East market. From world-class boat builders and dealers to engine and equipment suppliers, watersports innovators and a dedicated shopping area for marine lifestyle products, ADIBS offers a comprehensive showcase of the industry’s latest advancements and lifestyle trends.

Among the standout brands, Sunreef Yachts, with a shipyard in Ras Al Khaimah, is showcasing s pioneering luxury and ecofriendly 55 ULTIMA, setting new standards in sustainable yachting. This electric catamaran is on display in the ADNEC Marina, providing visitors the chance to view and learn more about this unique vessel and Sunreef operations. Additionally, Invictus Boats brings Italian flair and engineering excellence to the fore, showcasing three models, including TT420, GT360 and TT460catering to the region’s appetite for premium day boats.

Representing local exhibitors, Ahmed Obaid Al Falasi’s exhibit stands out as a celebration of the UAE’s rich maritime heritage and craftsmanship. Showcasing crafted wooden yacht models and full-sized vessels, the display draws visitors into a world where tradition meets innovation. Each piece tells a story of skilled artistry, reflecting decades of dedication to preserving and elevating the legacy of wooden boat building. The exhibit not only highlights the enduring elegance and functionality of these classic designs but also demonstrates how Emirati heritage can be reimagined for contemporary enthusiasts. Through this unique presentation, Al Falasi reaffirms the cultural significance and timeless appeal of wooden yachts, making his exhibit a must-see attraction at ADIBS.

The Captains Club, the Diamond Sponsor at this edition and a longtime participant of ADIBS, is one of the region’s largest boat clubs in the regions. Showcases its wide range of membership offers and over 200 boats in its fleet exemplifies the shift towards accessible, club-based boating, broadening participation and opening the world of marine leisure to a new generation of enthusiasts. Through innovative membership models and a focus on community, The Captains Club is helping to redefine boating as an inclusive and dynamic lifestyle experience.

At the Knowledge Box, Sebastian Lee from Al Seer Marine delivered a fascinating overview of the company with a talk called Driving transformation in the maritime industry through innovation and sustainability. Al Seer Marine is a pioneering Abu Dhabi-based company with over 20 years of maritime experience. Since its founding in 2003, the company has continually invested in new technologies. In 2023, Al Seer Marine earned a Guinness World Record for building the world’s largest 3D-printed boat, a 12-metre electric water taxi called Sukoon created in partnership with Abu Dhabi Maritime. The company has also created the world’s first electric abra.

The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show continues until November 23, featuring a diverse range of exhibitors and family-friendly activities for all ages. As the event unfolds, the focus remains on building new connections, unveiling the latest products, and advancing Abu Dhabi’s ambitions as a world-class marine centre. The successes of the opening day have set a high standard for the days to come, promising a dynamic and impactful edition that will resonate throughout the industry and beyond.