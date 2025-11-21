Abu Dhabi Family Business Council strengthens UAE-India business ties

MUMBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Family Business Council (ADFBC) today convened a closed-door roundtable in Mumbai with Campden Family Connect, bringing together more than 15 prominent Indian business families to explore new avenues for collaboration with Abu Dhabi.

The roundtable formed a key part of the Abu Dhabi economic delegation’s visit to India and underlined ADFBC’s mission to build long term partnerships between family enterprises in both countries. Discussions focused on the power of family business collaboration and emerging opportunities between India and Abu Dhabi in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, clean energy, biotechnology, logistics and financial technology. It also highlighted Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for Indian family businesses that are looking to expand globally from a stable, well-connected base.

Campden Family Connect, part of the family-owned Campden Wealth group, is the preeminent membership network for India’s ultra-high net worth community, providing education, research and peer to peer networking for families of significant wealth. For this roundtable, Campden Family Connect partnered with ADFBC to create a direct channel between leading Indian business families and Abu Dhabi’s family business ecosystem, enabling focused knowledge exchange on generational transition, governance, investment strategy and legacy building.

Family businesses form the backbone of both economies. In the UAE, they represent about 90% of private companies, contribute nearly 60% of GDP and provide 80% of private sector employment. In India, family enterprises contribute more than 75% of GDP, a share expected to rise to as much as 80 to 85% by 2047, driven by growth in technology, manufacturing and services.

Khaled Al Fahim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council and Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building lasting global partnerships between family enterprises.

“Relations between the UAE and India are entering a new phase of depth and trust,” he said. “Our aim at the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council is to translate this momentum into real projects and long-term partnerships in the new economy. By connecting Emirati families with India’s leading business families, we are strengthening trade links, creating open networks between entrepreneurs and investors, and giving family businesses on both sides the confidence to grow regionally and globally.”

He added that ADFBC is focused on helping Emirati companies expand into promising Asian markets, particularly in technology, innovation and clean energy, which are key pillars of Abu Dhabi’s economic vision to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

Representatives of India’s private sector and participating families expressed strong interest in working closely with ADFBC to advance joint investments and exchange expertise. They noted that Abu Dhabi is increasingly seen as a strategic gateway to the Middle East and Africa and praised Emirati family businesses as global examples of resilience, innovation and responsible stewardship.

The organisation of this roundtable is aligned with the broader work of the Abu Dhabi Chamber and its partners to strengthen international business ties, support Emirati small and medium enterprises in expanding into fast growing Asian markets and ensure that family businesses remain at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s competitive, diversified and sustainable economy.

The roundtable was attended by Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of India, Shamis Khalfan Al Dhaheri the second Vice Chairman, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development,Khaled Al Fahim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council and Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Ali Mohammad Al Marzooqi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber.

From the Indian side, a number of representatives of major family businesses and family offices in India took part, including Arihant Patni, Managing Director of Patni Financial Advisors, Pearl Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Eximius Ventures, Sarang Lakhani, Director at Vishvaraj Environment, Nehit Agarwal, Head of the family office of Shubhalaxmi Polyester, and Shan Dalal, Director of Corporate Development at UNIDEL Group, along with several other prominent families.