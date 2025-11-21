UAE's Birngrave United qualify for quarter-finals of Asian Mini-Football Clubs Championship

JAKARTA, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE’s Baringgrave United advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Minifootball Clubs Championship in Jakarta after defeating Thailand’s Bangkok Club 1–0 in the third round.

Baringgrave United finished the group stage with 7 points from two wins and one draw in Group C, placing second and securing a spot in the knockout stage. They will face Indonesia’s Jakarta Rangers tomorrow, aiming for a place in the semifinals of the championship’s first edition.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority team missed out on qualification after a 2–1 loss to Oman’s Teslem team in Group B, ending with 3 points from one win and two defeats. They will play India’s NAI team in the placement matches.

Sarmad Al Zadjali, Executive Director of the Minifootball Committee, said that reaching the quarterfinals in such a competitive first edition is a significant step for the sport’s development in the UAE. He added that the achievement supports new programs to expand the sport’s reach and strengthen national teams with strong talent for future international competitions.