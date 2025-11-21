Integrated Transport Centre, Emirates Auctions to hold public auction for 33 distinguished numbers

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, is all set to organise the Abu Dhabi Public Auction for distinguished vehicle plate numbers for private cars, motorcycles, and classic vehicles, in collaboration with Emirates Auction, the Middle East’s leading company in managing and organising public and online auctions.

The auction will take place on Saturday, November 22, at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, featuring a collection of 33 special plate numbers, including Number 3 (Category 2) and Number 10 (Category 12), among other exceptional selections.

A strong turnout and competitive bidding are expected from collectors, investors, and enthusiasts seeking rare and exclusive plates that bring a unique distinction to their vehicles.

Interested participants can preview the exclusive numbers and access detailed information about registration procedures, terms, and conditions through the Emirates Auctions website and smart applications. The auction will commence at 5:00 p.m.

The auction falls under the strategic partnership between Emirates Auction and the Integrated Transport Centre and supports their shared vision of enhancing the distinguished number plate acquisition experience through professional, transparent auctions that meet public demand for unique licence plates at competitive prices.

Abdullah Saleh Abdullah, Acting Executive Director of the Vehicle and Driver Licensing Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre, stated that auctioning off the new collection of special plate numbers, in collaboration with Emirates Auction, reflects the Centre’s commitment to offering advanced, customer-focused experiences in the transport sector.

Abdullah noted that the initiative responds to growing public interest in owning unique plate numbers and supports the Centre’s strategy to enhance customer satisfaction and raise service quality in line with international best practices.

He added that the auction provides an opportunity to acquire distinctive plate numbers through competitive bidding systems defined by accuracy, transparency, quality, and professionalism.

Abdullah praised the ongoing cooperation with Emirates Auction and its expertise in organising auctions across the region, as well as the reliable bidding experience it provides, combining professionalism with transparency.

For his part, Abdulla Matar Al Mannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, stated that the public auction is being held under the growing strategic partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre and builds upon the successes the company has achieved in its auctions over the past years.