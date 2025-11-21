Easy Lease expands into Malaysia

DUBAI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) - Easy Lease, a subsidiary of IHC, has signed a significant strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BigBear.ai, Pahang Aerospace City (PAC), and Vigilix Technology Investment LLC–SPC (Vigilix) at the Dubai Airshow. The landmark agreement marks Easy Lease’s entry into the Malaysian market, alongside its partners BigBear.ai and Vigilix, aiming to accelerate the country’s transformation in security, mobility, and infrastructure through next-generation AI technologies.

As part of the collaboration, Easy Lease will act as the strategic mobility and operational partner from the UAE, leveraging its expertise in smart mobility ecosystems, IoT-enabled fleet management, and AI-driven operational intelligence at PAC, a 5,042-hectare aerospace hub near Kuantan in Malaysia. It will feature a new international airport, MRO cluster, mixed-use zones, and Southeast Asia’s first spaceport.

Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, said: “Easy Lease is proud to help build the future of intelligent mobility within PAC, a hub that will redefine aerospace and smart city connectivity across Southeast Asia. This is also a significant milestone for Easy Lease as we enter the Malaysian market for the first time. By partnering with BigBear.ai, PAC, and Vigilix, we are extending our regional footprint while enabling future-ready mobility and security solutions that can transform sectors such as logistics, e-commerce, and delivery. Together, we aim to build an ecosystem powered by smart mobility and AI-driven operational intelligence. One that enhances efficiency, connectivity, and resilience for Malaysia’s next era of infrastructure."

The MoU outlines a joint commitment to explore AI-powered operational intelligence, predictive analytics, and integrated smart mobility platforms designed to create secure, efficient, and technologically advanced infrastructure networks at PAC.