United Arab Emirates, Democratic Republic of Congo issue joint statement

KINSHASA, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) held discussions during the working visit of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State. Sheikh Shakboot met with Félix Antoine Tshisekedi, President of the DRC, and both sides reviewed bilateral relations and regional developments of shared interest.

The DRC and the UAE reaffirmed the depth of their longstanding partnership, marked by extensive cooperation and a strong record of engagement between the two countries. Both sides noted the steady progress achieved over recent years and agreed to continue strengthening and expanding the UAE–DRC relationship.

The UAE welcomed the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s assumption of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) presidency and emphasised the importance of this mandate in advancing regional stability and tackling pressing regional challenges.

The two countries reviewed the broader security landscape across the continent and beyond. They exchanged views and discussed ways to help advance de-escalation and support efforts aimed at resolving conflicts that continue to affect Africa and the wider continent.

The United Arab Emirates welcomed the signing of the Doha Framework for Peace between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement), which marks a pivotal milestone in achieving national reconciliation and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the DRC for security, prosperity, and comprehensive peace.

On Sudan, both sides condemned attacks against civilians in El Fasher, and by the two warring parties across Sudan. They called on both warring parties to ensure the protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel.

The UAE and DRC underlined that the primary responsibility for ending the civil war lies with both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). They firmly stressed the need to ensure accountability for crimes committed, and that the weaponisation of food and aid must stop.

The two sides further stressed that Sudan’s future cannot be dictated by violent extremist groups part of or evidently linked to the Muslim brotherhood, whose destabilising influence has fueled violence and instability across the region.

The two sides welcomed the ongoing efforts of the QUAD (United States, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Republic of Egypt). They reaffirmed the importance of a humanitarian truce leading immediately to a permanent ceasefire, the urgent, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Sudan, and a transition process that paves the way toward establishing a civilian-led government, independent of the warring parties and extremist networks.

They agreed to remain closely engaged with regional and international partners to support collective efforts, within the QUAD framework, aimed at ending the civil war and restoring peace, stability, and unity in Sudan.

Both sides called on Iran to end its occupation of the three islands of the United Arab Emirates, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, which constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of the UAE and the principles of the Charter of the UN. Both sides expressed grave concern on the lack of progress about resolving the dispute between the UAE and Iran over the three islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa.

They reiterated their support for a peaceful settlement of this dispute through bilateral negotiations or referral to the International Court of Justice in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

Both sides highlighted the upcoming 2026 UN Water Conference, co-hosted by the United Arab Emirates and Senegal and scheduled to be convened in the United Arab Emirates in December 2026, as a key opportunity to advance global water efforts. They acknowledged the UAE’s contributions to advancing water technology and innovation to scale up water solutions, including the United Arab Emirates’ launch of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative.

Finally, both sides reaffirmed the importance of sustained cooperation and commitment to deepening and expanding their bilateral relationship.