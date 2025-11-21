Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Brazil Embassy National Day reception

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, on Thursday attended the reception hosted by Sidney Leon Romeiro, Ambassador of Brazil to the UAE, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

The event was attended by a number of senior officials, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the country, along with Brazilian business leaders and members of the Brazilian community in the UAE.

In his remarks, the Brazilian ambassador highlighted the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries, affirming Brazil’s keenness to further advance relations and open new horizons for cooperation and joint action between the two friendly nations.

He said that diplomatic relations between Brazil and the UAE continue to strengthen at all levels, adding that the UAE is a strategic partner for Brazil in the region.