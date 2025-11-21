ADNOC Distribution opens ‘The Hub by ADNOC’ in Shawamekh

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC Distribution on Friday announced the launch of "The Hub by ADNOC," a pioneering roadside retail concept designed to redefine customer experience and accelerate the company’s non-fuel retail growth strategy.

The concept was officially unveiled at a launch event in Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, attended by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, and senior executives from leading retail partners.

“The Hub by ADNOC is at the heart of ADNOC Distribution’s future - a blueprint for how we will grow, diversify and serve our customers both now and in the years to come. In the spirit of the UAE’s Year of Community, we’re building welcoming places for the experiences that keep our communities strong, while providing convenient, comprehensive offerings for families and commuters alike," Al Lamki said.

He added, "As we diversify our non-fuel retail offerings, expand our property portfolio, and build integrated ecosystems that support the evolving needs of UAE residents, we are transforming ADNOC Distribution into a resilient, future‑proof retail destination.”

With a retail footprint three times larger than traditional service stations, The Hub by ADNOC integrates traditional services – fuel, EV charging, and car care – with lifestyle offerings, including dining, fitness and family recreation. Each hub is purpose-built to serve as a vibrant community destination, combining convenience with experiences that encourage customers to stay longer and engage more.

ADNOC Distribution plans to open six ‘The Hub by ADNOC’ locations by the end of 2025, expanding to 30 by 2030.

Across the first six sites, 90 percent of retail units are already leased, reflecting strong market demand. By 2030, ‘The Hub by ADNOC’ locations are expected to deliver an annual EBITDA of $30 million.

As consumer expectations shift toward differentiated, personalised experiences, The Hub by ADNOC delivers everything communities need by combining essential services with lifestyle offerings in one convenient destination.

Leveraging ADNOC Distribution’s extensive land bank, ‘The Hub by ADNOC’ allows ADNOC Distribution to maximise available real estate, creating multi-purpose destinations that unlock new revenue streams.

Developed with modularity in mind, the concept enables the rapid deployment of flexible layouts designed for community needs. By tailoring ‘The Hub by ADNOC’ locations to their specific surroundings, the concept encourages customers to spend more time on-site, driving footfall and promoting engagement with multiple on-site services in a single visit.

‘The Hub by ADNOC’ will feature play zones for children, public fitness areas, and a variety of recreational and athletic facilities - including padel courts and gyms - placing family fun at the heart of the concept and offering compelling reasons for visitors to stay longer.

The first six ‘The Hub by ADNOC’ locations will host leading retail and dining partners as well as ADNOC Distribution’s signature ‘Oasis by ADNOC’ convenience stores - providing customers with a wide range of choice and convenience.

In addition, select ‘The Hub by ADNOC’ locations will include pop-up retail markets designed with seasonal, rotating concepts, offering an ever-changing variety of products and experiences.

With over 1,100 occupied and awarded properties for rent in its portfolio, ADNOC Distribution manages the largest retail property network in the UAE, featuring top local and international quick service retail brands. The company also operates the largest service station network in the country with over 560 outlets nationwide, as well as more than 380 ‘Oasis by ADNOC’ locations - the UAE’s most popular convenience store brand.

Over the first nine months of 2025, ADNOC Distribution’s non-fuel retail business delivered strong growth, with gross profit up 15 percent year-on-year and ADNOC Rewards membership exceeding 2.5 million, reflecting sustained, customer-focused growth. The Hub by ADNOC is a critically important pillar of this growth, furthering the company’s recent commitment to double non-fuel retail transactions between 2023 and 2030.

To celebrate the launch, ADNOC Distribution will be hosting a community event at the inaugural Hub location – ADNOC 754, in Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi. The event will run from 3 pm to 10 pm each day from 21st to 23rd November, and will feature food, fun activities, and prizes.