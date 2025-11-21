China launches digital travel declaration service to facilitate international visitors

BEIJING, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- China has launched a digital travel declaration service that took effect on Thursday to help international travellers enter the country faster.

The new service was introduced by the country's National Immigration Administration.

According to China Global Television Network (CGTN), travel declaration can now be done through multiple channels, including the official website, government service platform, the 12367 app, WeChat and Alipay mini-programmes, by scanning a QR code on mobile devices, or using self-service kiosks at ports of entry.

Meanwhile, the paper arrival card remains available as an alternative.