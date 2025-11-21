Prime Minister of Canada visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Abdulrahman Ali Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Canada, and Radha Krishna Panday, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, along with an accompanying delegation.

The Canadian Prime Minister and his delegation were welcomed by Dr. Yousif Abdallah Alobaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, who guided them on a tour of the mosque’s halls and courtyards. Dr. Alobaidli briefed the delegation on the mosque’s history and its cultural message promoting coexistence, tolerance, and openness, values inspired by the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father.

He also highlighted the centre’s role in fostering cross-cultural dialogue and enhancing understanding between civilisations worldwide.

Cultural tour specialist Aisha Mubarak provided an overview of the mosque’s exquisite artistic and architectural features, showcasing the finest examples of Islamic art and design through the ages. The tour illustrated how diverse architectural styles harmoniously blend within the mosque’s structure, reflecting the beauty of cultural unity and creativity.

Carney and his delegation also visited the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recalling his wisdom and vision of peace that continue to shape the UAE’s culture of tolerance and coexistence.

“It is an exceptional opportunity to receive such a specialised and thorough presentation of this landmark. Beyond its beauty and the inspiration it evokes, this monument brings together diverse elements in a unified vision. It is a humbling and inspiring scene, and a testament to Sheikh Zayed’s vision and to the dedicated efforts of the Emiratis who helped realise it," Carney said.

The guest was presented with a commemorative gift reflecting the mosque’s artistic beauty along with a copy of “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace,” a publication that showcases the mosque’s distinctive architectural style and takes readers on a visual journey through its artistic and engineering splendour, featuring award-winning photographs from the “Spaces of Light” competition.