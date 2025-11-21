Japan's exports up 3.6% in October

TOKYO, 21st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Japan's exports rose 3.6 percent to 9.77 trillion yen in October, marking the second straight month of gain and a record for the month. Imports edged up 0.7 percent to 10.00 trillion yen, also up for the second consecutive month.

Meanwhile, Japan's exports to the United States fell 3.1 percent in October from a year earlier to 1.75 trillion yen ($11.1 billion), down for the seventh straight month, government data showed Friday.

By region, exports to China rose 2.1 percent to 1.71 trillion yen, and imports inched up 0.8 percent to 2.48 trillion yen.

Japan's trade surplus with the rest of Asia, including China, swelled more than eightfold to 209.1 billion yen, with exports increasing 4.2 percent to 5.25 trillion yen and imports up 0.6 percent to 5.04 trillion yen.

A deficit of 96.8 billion yen was recorded with the European Union, marking the 21st consecutive month in the red, as exports gained 9.2 percent to 907.1 billion yen, and imports declined 9.0 percent to 1.00 trillion yen.