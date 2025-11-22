US sanctions illicit networks engaged in Iranian petroleum trade

NEW YORK, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The US Departments of State and the Treasury have sanctioned shipping networks responsible for funding the Iranian regime’s activities through illicit oil sales, as well as an airline and its affiliates.

A press statement issued by Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of State, on Friday said the State Department is designating 17 entities, individuals, and vessels in several countries, including, but not limited to India, Panama, and the Seychelles, involved in Iran’s petroleum and petroleum products sales.

Concurrently, he added, the Department of the Treasury is designating 41 entities, individuals, vessels, and aircraft, intensifying its efforts against Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical exports and disrupting financial streams and commercial operatives that support Iran’s activities.









