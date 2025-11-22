Austria intends to contribute to Gaza Peace Plan

VIENNA, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger welcomed the UN Security Council mandate for the Gaza Peace Plan.

Priority must now be given to implementing the 20-point plan and pooling all efforts to support this process. For this purpose, an international coordination centre (Civilian Military Cooperation Center) has been established. Austria intends to contribute to this effort, she affirmed after attending the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers (FAC) in Brussels.

''The window for a just and lasting peace in the Middle East remains open. This opportunity must be seized. Only then will a secure future for the people in Israel and in the Palestinian territories be possible, emphasised Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger.