Arab Parliament welcomes UN General Assembly's resolutions on Gaza

CAIRO, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, welcomed the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of a number of significant resolutions in favour of the Palestinian cause with an overwhelming majority — foremost among them the reaffirmation of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

It also welcomed the renewal of the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to ensure the continuation of its humanitarian services for millions of Palestinian refugees across its areas of operation.

In a statement issued today, the Speaker emphasised that this broad international support reflects the international community’s commitment to international legitimacy and its rejection of the illegal measures practiced by the Israeli occupation, including annexation, settlement expansion, forced displacement, and ethnic cleansing.

He expressed gratitude to the countries that voted in favour of these resolutions and supported the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Al-Yammahi stressed that “the adoption of these resolutions represents an important step toward strengthening international efforts to stop the aggression against the Gaza Strip and protect civilians, and it paves the way for more effective international action to end the occupation and achieve a just and lasting peace in accordance with UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.”

He affirmed that the Arab Parliament will continue its parliamentary diplomacy and regional and international engagements to mobilize further support for the Palestinian cause and to defend the rights of the Palestinian people in all international forums until they achieve their freedom and establish their fully sovereign, independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.