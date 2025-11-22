World Television Day 2025: Future of television isn’t just digital, it’s creative

BRUSSELS, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- TV companies worldwide unite today to celebrate World Television Day, a global reminder of television’s enduring influence as a medium for information, education, and shared experiences. Established by the United Nations, this annual occasion highlights the enduring power of TV, even as the ways we watch it continue to evolve.

The theme for the 2025 World Television Day, promoted by the international trade body of multiplatform TV and audio businesses (egta), and the Association of Commercial Television and VoD Services in Europe (ACT), with support from the GTVG (Global TV Group), is "TV is Changing. Its Power Remains".

In 1996, the United Nations General Assembly established 21 November as World Television Day, recognising the increasing impact that television has on decision-making processes, drawing the world's attention to conflicts and threats to peace and security, as well as its potential role in focusing attention on other major issues, including economic and social issues.

Whether it is through live broadcasts of major global events, documentaries that spark important conversations, or entertainment that creates cultural touchstones, TV continues to shape how we see the world and understand each other. Its relevance endures because, at its core, television is about storytelling, stories that inform, inspire, and bring people together.

“Television has always lived where emotion meets understanding, linking homes, generations, and ideas through a shared language. It changes shape with us, finding new ways to shine on every screen. When advertising respects that space, it fuels stories that educate, inspire, unite and include. Television keeps evolving, but at heart stays the same: it helps us see one another, and ourselves, with greater clarity,'' said Katty Roberfroid, Director General, egta.

“Television is rooted in our economies and cultures, a leading investor in local creativity, talent, and growth. The result: trusted news that supports our democracies, and much-loved entertainment and sport that reflect our varied identities and passions. As fully accountable players, we set the benchmark for services that operate responsibly: protecting audiences, reflecting and nurturing values, creating and sustaining high-quality jobs and a plural media space. A reference point in delivering responsible innovation in a rapidly changing world,'' commented Grégoire Polad, Director General, ACT.

“Television is no longer a screen, it’s an ecosystem. From CTV to FAST to Total TV, innovation isn’t about formats, it’s about reimagining the connection with audiences. As television evolves from linear to digital, from broadcast to Total TV, one truth remains: creativity is at the heart of the connection. The future of television isn’t just digital, it’s creative. Technology changes how we deliver stories but never why we tell them,'' said Anna Lujanen, President of The Global TV Group and Executive Directorof Screenforce Finland.

For Sherri Aldis, Director, United Nations regional information center for western Europe, “Television continues to evolve with every advance in technology, with its role as a trusted window to the world remaining essential. In an era of rapidly changing media habits, television has the power to unite people around facts, foster understanding, and strengthen our connection to the world we share. The power of audiovisual storytelling creates and important space for dialogue and exchange.''

The UN invited all member states to observe the day by encouraging global exchanges of television programmes focusing, among other things, on issues such as peace, security, economic and social development and cultural change enhancements