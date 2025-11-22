EU fish landings valued at €5.5 billion in 2024

BRUSSELS, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The total value of fisheries products landed in the EU was €5.5 billion in 2024. The EU’s fish catch was estimated at 3.2 million tonnes, taken from the 7 marine areas covered by EU statistics.

The value of fish landings was highest in Spain, accounting for 30% of the EU total. France followed with 16% and Denmark with 13%.

In terms of weight, the top 3 countries remained the same. Spanish fishing fleet caught 21% of the total fish mass, ahead of France (15%) and Denmark (14%).

According to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, to mark the World Fisheries Day celebrated on 21 November, the majority (71%) of the fish catch made by the EU’s fishing fleet was in the Northeast Atlantic. The key species caught in this area were herring (19%), blue whiting (17%), sprat (13%) and mackerel (10%).

9% of the total EU catch was taken in the Mediterranean and Black Seas, with sardines and anchovies being the main species fished there (18% each).

Another 7% of the total EU catch was taken in the Eastern Central Atlantic area. The main catches in this area were yellowfin tuna and horse mackerel (accounting for 27% and 25% of the total catch there, respectively). Other key species caught were skipjack tuna (9%) and mackerel (8%).

The Western Indian Ocean area contributed 6% to the total EU catch, with 3 tuna species dominating the take (accounting for 94% of the total). These were skipjack (54%), yellowfin (33%) and bigeye tuna (7%).

Another 5% of the EU catch came from the Southwest Atlantic area, mainly consisting of hake (72%) and squid (17%).

The remaining 2% of the total catch was taken in the Northwest and Southeast Atlantic region.