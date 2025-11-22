UN expert condemns Israel’s renewed strikes on Lebanon’s Ein el-Hilweh camp

NEW YORK, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Morris Tidball-Binz, on Friday condemned Israel’s renewed strikes in Lebanon, including the deadly attack on Ein el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp and repeated attacks on civilians and UN peacekeepers.

“This is not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing pattern of lethal strikes in populated areas by Israel, and of total disregard for the ceasefire and for Lebanese peace efforts,” Tidball-Binz said in a statement.

“These repeated attacks on civilians and civilian objects are war crimes and a violation of the UN Charter,” he added.

According to reports, an Israeli drone strike on 18th November 2025 hit Ein el-Hilweh, a Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon, killing at least 14 people, among them 12 children, and injuring at least six others, making it the deadliest single strike since the November 2024 ceasefire. Israel claimed it had targeted a Hamas “training compound,” without further clarification.

The expert noted that the Ein el-Hilweh attack follows near-daily Israeli air and drone strikes across Lebanon since the ceasefire entered into force on 27th November 2024.

According to the UN Human Rights Office, approximately 127 Lebanese civilians have been killed and several injured in these operations, which have struck homes, vehicles and other civilian objects in southern villages and along main roads.

“These incidents form part of a broader pattern of unlawful killings and violations of the ceasefire agreement by Israel,” the Special Rapporteur said.

Tidball-Binz expressed alarm at renewed attacks and near-attacks on UN peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

“Intentionally directing attacks against UN personnel is a war crime under international humanitarian law,” the expert said.

“These incidents amount to international crimes and are serious violations of Security Council resolution 1701 and of Lebanon’s sovereignty,” the Special Rapporteur said.

“These attacks severely undermine the Lebanese Government’s efforts to implement the ceasefire, restore peace and ensure justice and security for its population,” he said.

Tidball-Binz urged Israel to immediately stop all attacks in Lebanon and fully comply with Security Council resolution 1701, the terms of the ceasefire and its obligations under international law. He called for prompt, independent and effective investigations into all alleged unlawful killings resulting from Israeli strikes in Lebanon, in particular after the ceasefire in force since November 2024.

The Special Rapporteur urged the international community to put pressure on Israel to fully implement the November 2024 ceasefire, immediately stop further attacks and killings on Lebanese territory, and support independent, effective investigations and efforts to bring those responsible to justice.