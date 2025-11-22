Minister of Justice attends Lebanon Embassy National Day reception

ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, attended on Friday the reception hosted by Tarek Mneymneh, Ambassador of Lebanon to the UAE, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

The event, held at the Lebanese Embassy in Abu Dhabi, was attended by several senior officials, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the country, as well as members of the Lebanese community in the UAE.

In his remarks, the Lebanese ambassador praised the strong ties between the UAE and Lebanon across various fields, affirming that they are built on friendship, mutual respect, and reinforced by bonds of brotherhood and the Islamic faith.