K2, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group, Multi Level Group to accelerate Autocraft E20+

ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- K2 has announced a strategic cooperation with Abu Dhabi Aviation Group of Companies and Multi Level Group to introduce and advance the Autocraft E20+ passenger aircraft within the UAE’s emerging air mobility ecosystem.

The cooperation supports national efforts led by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council and aligns with Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030, combining Abu Dhabi Aviation Group’s operational expertise, Multi Level Group’s technology capabilities, and K2’s leadership in autonomous and next-generation mobility systems.

Under this cooperation, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group and Multi Level Group will jointly operate the Autocraft E20+, overseeing operational readiness, regulatory integration, pilot-training pathways, MRO development, and coordination with emerging vertiport infrastructure.

K2 confirmed that the E20+ testing programme is progressing in coordination with the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, with structured evaluation activities planned in Abu Dhabi as part of the national programme preparing the aircraft for future commercial deployment.

Mahmood Alhay Alhameli, GCEO of Abu Dhabi Aviation Group, said that this cooperation reflects a major step forward in shaping the UAE’s advanced air mobility future.

The Autocraft E20+ programme supports building a safe, scalable and sustainable advanced air mobility framework—one that supports the vision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council and Abu Dhabi’s broader economic ambitions.

Mohamed Salah, Group CEO of Multi Level Group, said that the Autocraft E20+ represents the next stage of safe, efficient and sustainable passenger mobility for our region. Multi Level Group brings experience in enabling emerging technologies and forming strategic partnerships, while Abu Dhabi Aviation Group contributes deep operational expertise and heritage.

He added, "Together with K2 as a technology partner, this cooperation supports the vision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council and advances Abu Dhabi’s strategy to build a world-class ecosystem for next-generation transport.”

Waleed Alblooshi, Vice President of Strategy at K2 , added, “This cooperation reflects the UAE’s ambition to lead global advanced air mobility. By partnering with Abu Dhabi Aviation Group and Multi Level Group, we are building a safe, scalable ecosystem ready for real passenger use."

This Memorandum of Understanding was signed at Dubai Airshow 2025, marking an important step forward for the UAE’s advanced air mobility ambitions.