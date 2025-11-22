Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Maximus Air to enhance aerial capabilities for rescue operations

ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and Maximus Air have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at supporting and strengthening the aerial transport system for search and rescue operations during disasters and emergencies.

The signing took place at the Dubai Airshow 2025, which concluded on Friday.

This agreement forms part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to develop the emergency response system and enhance the readiness of the UAE Search and Rescue Team by equipping it with the necessary aerial capabilities for international and field missions. These include transporting specialised teams and equipment, supporting medical evacuation operations and ensuring the logistical support required for rapid and effective emergency response.

The signing ceremony was attended by a distinguished group of leaders and experts in aviation and relief operations. The agreement was signed on behalf of the Authority by Brigadier Muzafar Mohammed Al Ameri, Acting Director of the Rescue and Firefighting Sector and Commander of the UAE Search and Rescue Team, and on behalf of the company by Samer Ramadan, Chief Executive Officer of Maximus Air, in the presence of Nader Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Aviation Group, and Mahmoud Al Hay Al Hameli, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Aviation Group.

The authority said the partnership with Maximus Air marks an important step in expanding strategic collaboration with the private sector and leveraging the company’s specialised operational capabilities and aviation expertise. This, it added, will strengthen flexibility and rapid response during crises and disasters and enhance the team’s ability to carry out humanitarian and relief missions efficiently.

Under the agreement, Maximus Air will provide specialised air transport services to support the missions of the UAE Search and Rescue Team, including transporting personnel, equipment, and vehicles to affected areas, executing medical evacuation operations, and delivering humanitarian aid. This will be backed by the company's extensive experience, 24/7 operational centre, and an air fleet capable of carrying up to 120 tonnes of cargo.

These capabilities will enable the team to respond swiftly and effectively to various humanitarian and relief missions, and further reinforce the UAE’s presence in global humanitarian efforts.