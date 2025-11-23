Foggy mornings, light rain expected as weather turns unstable

ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology said Saturday evening that the UAE will see humid mornings with possible fog and increasing clouds from tomorrow until 27 November.

Western areas and islands are likely to see light rain at times.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally fresh, and the sea may be slightly rough in the Arabian Gulf early in the week before calming as temperatures may dip slightly on Tuesday.

Conditions will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times through Thursday, with on-and-off chances of rain, especially in the west.