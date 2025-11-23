Rulers of Emirates condole with King of Bahrain over passing of Sheikh Ibrahim bin Hamad

ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, expressing their sincere sympathies and heartfelt condolences on the passing of Sheikh Ibrahim bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages of condolences to King Hamad.