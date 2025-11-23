Seven killed in tourist bus overturn in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Seven people were killed and at least 20 others injured when a tourist bus overturned in Michoacán State in western Mexico, according to local authorities.

The state government said the bus was carrying tourists travelling from the city of Uruapan to the town of Tlalpujahua when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Local authorities did not disclose the identities or ages of the victims, who were transferred to various hospitals across the state.

The Michoacán State Attorney General’s Office said it has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances and causes of the accident.