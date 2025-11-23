TRENDS, Global Imams Council host forum in Canadian Parliament

ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- A global press conference broadcast by CPAC television and a high-level parliamentary forum in Ottawa placed knowledge, dialogue, and religious cooperation at the centre of international efforts to counter extremism and strengthen peaceful coexistence.

Hosted by the Canadian Parliament and Senate, the meetings were organised by TRENDS Research and Advisory in cooperation with the Global Imams Council. The events took place on the final day of the TRENDS Research Tour to Canada, held at the invitation of Canadian MP Shuvaloy Majumdar and Senator Leo Housakos.

The press conference featured Imam Mohammed Tawhidi, Advisor on Counter-Extremism at TRENDS, and researcher Shamsa Arif Al-Qubaisi. Tawhidi described the partnership between TRENDS and the Global Imams Council as one of dynamic cooperation, noting their joint participation in major international forums. He praised the UAE’s model of tolerance, saying it aligns naturally with Canada’s values of pluralism and justice.

Al-Qubaisi presented key data reflecting TRENDS’ research reach, including more than 1,000 research papers, 40 books and over 300 international agreements with leading institutions such as Microsoft and the University of Cambridge.

The Parliamentary Forum on Promoting Peaceful Coexistence and Combating Extremism was then convened at the Canadian Senate, with attendance from parliamentarians, diplomats, religious leaders, academics and policy experts. The TRENDS delegation was led by CEO Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali.

Senator Housakos opened the forum, emphasising the role of parliaments as a first line of defence against extremist ideologies. In his keynote address, Dr Al-Ali called for a principled and evidence-based approach to countering extremist thought. He presented TRENDS’ new 35-volume Encyclopedia of the Muslim Brotherhood and announced forthcoming work examining the group’s impact on Canada over the past six decades.

Dr Al-Ali highlighted the UAE’s success in countering extremist networks and referred to the Abrahamic Family House and the Abraham Accords as models that reflect an authentic and effective path towards peace. He outlined opportunities for stronger cooperation with Canadian institutions on research, capacity building and the promotion of moderate religious leadership.

The forum’s first session examined the repercussions of Muslim Brotherhood extremism on Canada. Dr Wael Saleh, Director of the TRENDS Virtual Office in Canada, analysed the group’s discourse through Austin’s Speech Act Theory, describing how its rhetoric legitimises violence. Researcher Badriya Al-Riyami presented an English-language paper outlining the incompatibility between the Brotherhood’s ideology and the principles expressed in the document on Human Fraternity and the Abraham Accords.

The second session explored the Abraham Accords as a model for regional peace. Researcher Shamsa Al-Qubaisi emphasised the practical and expanding role of TRENDS’ partnerships in Canada, including collaborations with major universities and ongoing studies in education and data analysis.

Canadian MPs Melissa Lantsman and Anthony Housefather said the Accords represent a major opportunity for Canada to deepen its engagement in the Middle East. Representatives of civil society and policy institutions discussed how tolerance can be embedded into daily community practices.

At the conclusion of the forum, the Parliamentary Forum for Peace and Security presented an honorary award to Dr Al-Ali in recognition of his leadership in advancing global understanding through research and TRENDS’ role in promoting tolerance and international cooperation. Under the dome of Parliament in Ottawa, he was also named Personality of the Year for his work in countering extremism and guiding TRENDS’ development as a global research institution.

The event concluded with an extensive question-and-answer dialogue that reflected growing Canadian interest in understanding regional dynamics and the challenges posed by political Islam.