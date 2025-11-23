'Dinner in the Sky' announced as Partner for fourth edition of 1 Billion Followers Summit

DUBAI, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s first and largest event dedicated to the content creation industry, has announced that "Dinner in the Sky" - one of Dubai’s and the world’s most unique hospitality experiences - has joined as a Partner for the fourth edition of the Summit , which will take place in Dubai from 9th to 11th January 2026, across Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme “Content for Good.”

This partnership reflects the shared commitment of the 1 Billion Followers Summit and Dinner in the Sky to fostering creativity, inspiring content creators through extraordinary experiences that embody creativity, hospitality, and innovation.

Mahmoud Barake, Managing Director of Dinner in the Sky, said, “We are delighted to be a Partner for the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, an event that brings together leading creators, social media experts, technology leaders, and top investors from around the world.”

He added, “Through our partnership with the Summit, we aim to introduce creators and innovators to an experience that combines art, gastronomy, and adventure—an extraordinary encounter that reflects Dubai’s innovative spirit and offers a glimpse into the future of experiential hospitality.”

The collaboration with Dinner in the Sky will offer Summit participants the chance to experience one of the world’s most innovative hospitality concepts - welcoming thousands of guests annually and showcasing a unique entertainment model that transcends conventional boundaries.

Dinner in the Sky is among Dubai’s most recognisable attractions, offering gourmet dishes served at a table suspended by a crane 50 meters above the ground. It provides guests with breathtaking panoramic views and an unforgettable blend of luxury and adventure. The experience was ranked by Forbes among the Top 10 Most Unusual Restaurants in the World.

The Dinner in the Sky concept originated in Belgium in 2005 and has since expanded to more than 60 countries worldwide before arriving in Dubai, where it is operated by High Sky Events Management.