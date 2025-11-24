MBRGCEC launches new phase of 'Bread for All' initiative

DUBAI,23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC), affiliated with the Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai), has launched a new phase of the “Bread for All” initiative. The initiative now provides hot meals to labour communities through smart devices operating around the clock. This new phase forms part of MBRGCEC ongoing efforts to enhance the impact of endowments in supporting the community through innovative solutions,

The new devices feature an advanced design with an easy-to-use digital screen, a refrigeration system to keep food fresh, and smart indicators to monitor device status, fill level, and maintenance. A smart ID system has also been adopted for beneficiaries, allowing them to obtain one meal per day, ensuring fairness in distribution.

Devices have been installed next to many mosques in Dubai, with a plan to expand gradually by installing additional units in the next stage to cover more areas, according to the needs of eligible segments.

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, affirmed that “Bread for All” embodies Dubai’s humanitarian mission to care for low-income segments of society and to promote innovative endowment models that serve the public good through modern means.

“This new phase continues the journey of giving in a more advanced and sustainable manner, with a focus on expanding the base of beneficiaries and strengthening the spirit of social responsibility,” Al Mutawa added.

Awqaf’s Secretary-General emphasised that the initiative offers individuals and companies the opportunity to support it through donations, device sponsorship, or providing meals, thereby reinforcing the values of solidarity and giving, and consolidating the role of endowments in achieving community development.

Zainab Juma Al Tamimi, Director of MBRGCEC, explained that launching the new phase follows the notable success of the initiative in its first year in 2022, during which thousands of hot loaves were distributed daily through safe, easy-to-use devices.

She added that the new phase has enhanced the technology used in the devices to become more intelligent, with remote-control capabilities to ensure operational efficiency and uninterrupted service, in addition to distributing a variety of meals to eligible groups.

Launched in 2022, “Bread for All” aims to introduce an endowment-based model to provide food for labour segments in a way that preserves their dignity, through smart bread-distribution devices at Aswaaq centres. The initiative has witnessed broad engagement from donors and the wider community.