20 winners at Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards 2025

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards 2025 winners were announced and awarded at Mubadala Arena on Sunday, with 20 winners honoured across various categories. The ceremony took place at the conclusion of the seventeenth edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, over eleven days with more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries taking part.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, expressed his deepest appreciation to the UAE leadership. He emphasised that the generous patronage and continuous support of the leadership form the foundation for the growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE, strengthening its presence and elevating it into a complete sporting ecosystem that promotes values of discipline, confidence, patience and resilience among future generations.

The ceremony began by honouring the Emirati athletes who excelled during the 2025 season. Sara Farook was named Best Emirati Female Athlete Under 16, while Hazza Alkaabi received the award for Best Emirati Male Athlete in the same age group. In the Under 18 category, Aysha Aljneibi was named Best Emirati Female Athlete and Obaid Alketbi earned the award for Best Emirati Male Athlete. In the adults division, Shamma Al Kalbani was recognised as Best Emirati Female Athlete, while Saeed Alkubaisi received the award for Best Emirati Male Athlete, completing an impressive season that showcased the strength of national talent.

Following her recognition, Aysha Aljneibi said: “I am very happy with this award. I worked hard throughout the season to improve my level and develop my skills in both local and international competitions. This achievement gives me even more motivation to continue training and aims to push me to reach the podium in upcoming championships. I thank the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, my coach and my family for their constant support, and I look forward to achieving more in the future.”

The ceremony then moved on to honouring international academies. Gracie Barra International won the award for Best International Academy in the youth category. A historic milestone followed with the announcement of Commando Group winning three awards in a single season, securing the titles of Best International Academy in the Amateur Amateur, Masters, and Professionals divisions, marking a historic achievement.

Honouring continued with the continental awards, recognising six champions from different regions around the world. Ahmed Al Oraibi received the award for Best Athlete in Africa, while Nikki Lloyd Griffith was named Best Athlete in Oceania. In Europe, the award went to Laurie de Oliveira. Thiago Macedo earned the award for Best Athlete in North and Central America. The South America award went to Yara Nascimento, and Nurzhan Batyrbekov received the award for Best Athlete in Asia, highlighting the global spread and growing competitiveness of the sport.

In the international categories, David Fernandes was named Best Rookie Athlete, while Thiago Marques received the award for Best Athlete in the Masters category. Yara Nascimento received the award for Best Female Athlete in the Brown/Black Belt division, before Lucas Protásio concluded the list of winners by earning the award for Best Male Athlete Black Belt, establishing himself as the champion of the professional division in the 2025 season. This brought the total number of awards dedicated to the winners to twenty, distributed across local, continental and international categories.

Yara Nascimento said: “I am very proud to receive the award for Best Female Athlete in the Brown/Black Belt category and Best Athlete in South America. This means a lot because it reflects a full season of hard work and sacrifices. I tried to give my best in every championship, and each match taught me something new that helped me improve. I thank my team, my coach and everyone who supported me. My success is a team effort, and I look forward to growing even more and aiming higher in the coming seasons.”

Lucas Protásio said: “Every season teaches you something new. You start in one place and end in another, with more experience and confidence, and that is what makes the journey valuable. I am grateful for all the opportunities and challenges that helped me improve. Winning this award means a lot to me, and I thank everyone who supported me this season. I am proud to finish the year as the Best Black Belt Athlete.”

The ceremony also featured the presentation of the Humanity Award to Advance Ambulance Services in recognition of their noble role and efforts, which embodied the highest meaning of sport as a human value that goes beyond competition and reflects genuine responsibility for the health and safety of athletes.

The event also included the recognition of key partner and supporting entities that played a vital role in supporting the federation’s journey and programmes throughout the year. These included Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Mubadala Investment Company, Al Tayer Motors – Premier Motors, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Abu Dhabi Sports Channels, Sky News Arabia, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Aafaq Islamic Finance, the Ministry of Interior and Palms Sports. This recognition came in appreciation of their contribution to strengthening the presence of jiu-jitsu locally and internationally and supporting the championship’s success in line with the highest organisational standards.