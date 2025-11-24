UAE’s Al Balooshi, Ahli seal dominant titles at Dubai International Baja 2025

DUBAI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Baja 2025 concluded on Sunday with the demanding 270km Zayed and Rashid Stage 3 in the Al Qudra Desert, bringing the season to a close for competitors in both the FIA and FIM Baja World Cups.

UAE rider Mohammed Al Balooshi capped the event with a historic achievement, celebrating a record fourth FIM Bajas World Cup title.

Delivering a composed and authoritative performance across three days of competition in Hatta and Al Qudra, Al Balooshi underscored his stature as one of the leading figures in global baja motorcycling and reaffirmed his position as the pre-eminent Emirati rider in the sport.

In the Quads category, the UAE’s Abdulaziz Ahli secured another commanding Dubai International Baja victory despite contending with mechanical issues that threatened to force his retirement. Although he had to concede the final stage to Poland’s Marcin Wilkolek, Ahli maintained a substantial advantage overall and ultimately claimed victory by more than 15 minutes, reaffirming his dominance in the discipline.

In the cars category, Argentina’s Juan Cruz Yacopini, alongside his co-driver Dani Oliveras, claimed the Dubai International Rally title for the first time, securing his fifth victory of the season out of six appearances. The achievement further strengthens the presence of the Toyota Hilux team, which concludes the year with strong results ahead of the winter break.”