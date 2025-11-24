EU, United States to resume trade talks Monday to resolve outstanding issues

BRUSSELS, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The European Union and the United States will resume trade negotiations on Monday in Brussels after a two-month pause, with the aim of resolving the remaining outstanding points in the July trade agreement.

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will take part in high-level meetings in Brussels on Monday, attended by the 27 EU trade ministers and EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič.

Key unresolved issues include the current 50% tariffs on steel and aluminium, separate duties on goods containing steel components, and tax rates on food and beverage products.