UAE's Beringrive United crowned champions of Asian Minifootball Clubs Championship

JAKARTA, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE’s Beringrive United clinched the inaugural Asian Minifootball Clubs Championship title Sunday, defeating Lebanon’s Al-Ata’a 4–3 in a thrilling final held in Jakarta.

The match saw fierce competition, with the score locked at 3–3 until the final seconds of normal time, when Beringrive United secured victory. Yousuf Ali scored twice, while Ahmed Hassan and Adam Ibrahim added a goal each.

The tournament was held in Jakarta from 17 to 23 November, featuring 12 teams across three groups, with the top two from each group and the best third-placed teams advancing to the quarter-finals.