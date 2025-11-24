Dubai Municipality receives 'Level 3 International Foresight Accreditation'

DUBAI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has received the Level 3 International Foresight Accreditation, becoming the first municipality worldwide to obtain this distinction. The accreditation was granted by the Global Innovation Management Institute in recognition of institutions that demonstrate advanced capabilities in structured foresight assessment and future preparedness, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global centre for future foresight.

Dubai Municipality achieved this accreditation at the Level 3 maturity of the GIMI S4 Future Foresight Maturity Model, one of the established assessment frameworks used to evaluate the leadership of governments and organisations in the field of future foresight. This level represents systematic foresight, which focuses on embedding foresight within institutional and strategic planning processes, supported by recognised tools, structured methodologies, and continuous performance monitoring.

By obtaining this accreditation, Dubai Municipality has demonstrated its leadership as a government entity with a high degree of maturity in foresight practices, applying global standards in scanning future trends, conducting strategic scenario analysis, supporting proactive planning, and strengthening long-term readiness. The Municipality has also shown strong capabilities in identifying strategic strengths and developmental opportunities that contribute to building a forward-looking roadmap that enhances resilience and future preparedness.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Future foresight is a leadership and governance approach that has become part of Dubai’s identity, driven by its belief that the future is a source of strength for nations and societies. We are proud to earn this accreditation, which reaffirms our strategy to be a leading municipality for a global city, and to contribute to shaping Dubai as a city of the future: innovative, flexible, sustainable, and offering the highest quality of life.”

This accreditation further strengthens Dubai’s position as a global centre for future foresight and reinforces government excellence standards through full alignment with them. It supports the harmonisation of foresight practices across Dubai Government, enhances the measurement of institutional foresight maturity, and enables the development of a clear roadmap for continuous improvement. The achievement also advances innovation practices and future-driven decision-making, supported by Dubai Municipality’s integrated system of organisational agility and flexibility, which reinforces its leadership while elevating readiness and competitiveness across innovation and future-readiness indicators.

The Global Innovation Management Institute is an international non-profit organisation headquartered in the United States, dedicated to developing and disseminating best practices in innovation and future foresight across governments, corporations, and institutions worldwide. The Institute issues international accreditation certificates, develops standardised evaluation models, and enables public and private entities to enhance their future readiness and strengthen organisational maturity.