Bayer’s Asundexian meets main goals in Phase III stroke trial

BERLIN, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Bayer Sunday announced positive topline results from the global Phase III study OCEANIC-STROKE, with its investigational, once daily, oral FXIa inhibitor asundexian.

The study met its primary efficacy and safety endpoints. Asundexian 50 mg once daily significantly reduced the risk of ischemic stroke compared to placebo, both in combination with antiplatelet therapy, in patients after a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack. There was no increase in the risk of ISTH major bleeding in patients treated with asundexian compared to placebo, both in combination with antiplatelet therapy.

Detailed results of OCEANIC-STROKE will be presented at an upcoming scientific congress, according to the German company.