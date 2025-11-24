China launches commercial trial of satellite Internet of Things services

WUHAN, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- China has launched a commercial trial of satellite Internet of Things (IoT) services to diversify the supply in the satellite communication market and support the safe and healthy development of emerging industries such as commercial aerospace and the low-altitude economy, the Science and Technology Daily reported Saturday.

At the 2025 China 5G + Industrial Internet Conference held in Wuhan, Hubei province, officials said the two-year trial will allow eligible enterprises to conduct satellite IoT services in line with relevant laws and regulations.

According to China Daily, the trial aims to diversify the supply in the satellite communication market, stimulate the vitality of market entities, enhance industry service capabilities, establish a security regulatory system, and develop replicable and scalable experiences and models.

Satellite IoT utilises satellite communication technology to connect massive devices on the ground, in the oceans, and in the air, providing data collection and transmission services. Its application scenarios cover marine fisheries, transportation and logistics, energy and water resources, emergency communications, the low-altitude economy, and industrial Internet.