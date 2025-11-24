Muslim Council of Elders condemns kidnapping of students, staff from Catholic school in Nigeria

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, vehemently condemned the horrific kidnapping targetting St. Mary's Catholic School in northwestern Nigeria.

According to the Christian Association of Nigeria, the incident resulted in the abduction of 315 students, teachers, and staff from the school.

The Muslim Council of Elders affirmed that targeting children and educational institutions is a heinous crime that contradicts the teachings of the noble Islamic faith and all divine religions and laws, violating the most basic ethical and human values, as well as international laws and conventions that guarantee children's right to education and a safe life free from violence and intimidation.

The Council expressed its unequivocal solidarity with the families of the abducted students and teachers, calling for urgent and unified international action for the immediate release of all hostages, enhance the protection of educational institutions, and ensure that such horrific crimes are not repeated. It prayed that Allah Almighty return all those abducted safely to their families and protect Nigeria and its people from all harm and evil.