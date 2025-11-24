Total sales reach AED6.4 million at Ajman Arabian Horse Auction

AJMAN, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ajman Arabian Horse Auction, organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), recorded notable success as all horses offered for sale were sold, generating total sales of AED6,468,000.

Held at Ajman Stud in the Al Bahia area, the event drew significant attendance from Arabian horse owners and breeders from the UAE, GCC region, and different parts of the world, while many remote bidders also took part in the auction through the EAHS’s mobile application.

A total of 74 owners placed bids during the auction, with 51 of them successfully purchasing horses. Among them were 40 bidders from outside the UAE, of whom 35 completed their acquisitions. Meanwhile, 34 bidders from within the UAE participated in the auction, with 16 of them managing to secure the horses they targeted.

To streamline the purchase process, the Emirates Arabian Horse Society facilitated the immediate delivery of horse passports to buyers upon completion of each sale, in addition to finalising ownership transfers. Passports will subsequently be sent to new owners via the approved postal service.