Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed honours winners of 4th Kanz Al Jeel Award

AL AIN, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has honoured the winners of the Kanz Al Jeel Award’s fourth edition at an awards ceremony at Qasr Al Muwaiji in Al Ain Region.

The event was organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), on the opening day of Al Ain Book Festival 2025, which runs until 30 November.

Across the five categories approved for this year, the winners are Egyptian artist Nagat Soliman, who won in the Arts category for her work Tears Streamed From My Eyes, and Omani poet Ali Al Harthi, selected as the winner in the Poetry Matching category for his poem Sada Al Noor, which demonstrates a comprehensive parallel with the late Sheikh Zayed’s poem Li Sirt Min Al Ain Sarraya (If I Walk from Al Ain, He Follows), employing words with deep meaning and resonance.

Kuwaiti poet Hamed Zaid won the award in the Poetic Publications category with his collection Wa Abqa Jabal, noted for its skilful balance between condensing and expanding, and the masterful use of rhetorical devices, such as puns, repetition, and antithesis.

Emirati writer and researcher Ali Abualreesh Al Mansoori was named the winner in the Studies and Research category in recognition of his book Zayed: Poetic Worlds Bound by the Horizon – A Trilogy of Love, Palm, and Desert, which explores key themes in the poetry of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, including ethics, beauty, womanhood, love, analogy, youth, and peace.

Lastly, this year’s Creative Personality award went to Emirati poet Mohammed Rashid Al Shamsi, in recognition of his prolific and distinguished poetic output throughout his long career, which began in the 1970s. The Translation category was withheld for this year’s edition.

The winner of the Creative Personality category received a gold medallion bearing the emblem of the Kanz Al Jeel Award, along with a certificate of appreciation and a AED500,000 prize, while winners in the remaining categories received the gold medallion, a certificate of appreciation, and a AED200,000 prize.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Tonight’s celebration reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing commitment to nurturing the Arabic language and honouring the creative voices that continue to enrich it. The Kanz Al Jeel Award has become a distinguished platform for poets, writers, and researchers whose work deepens our understanding of Nabati poetry and preserves its cultural resonance for future generations.

This year’s winners demonstrate the dynamic innovations possible within this tradition and the powerful role that literature plays in connecting our heritage with contemporary artistic expression.”

In his opening speech at the ceremony, Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, expressed deepest thanks to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, for his generous patronage of the award.

Tamim said: “The Kanz Al Jeel Award was established to inspire Arab minds to build on the rich legacy of our forefathers in one of the most distinguished Arabic poetic arts: Nabati poetry. It encourages individuals to study this artform and contribute new and innovative artistic and scholarly works. The award has become a highly sought-after and credible platform for poets, writers, researchers, and creatives, establishing itself as a significant addition to the range of accomplishments and contributions that have radiated from Abu Dhabi to the entire world.

“Each winner truly deserved to have their achievement bear the name Kanz Al Jeel; the high standard of this year’s entries strengthens the award’s role in promoting the presence of Arabic as a language of art, creativity, and enduring civilisation.”

He congratulated the winners, while also thanking all participants and the award’s Higher Committee for their efforts.

The ceremony was attended by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi; Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi; Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of ALC; and Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of ALC.

The fourth edition of the Kanz Al Jeel Award witnessed remarkable competition, with more than 830 submissions from 35 countries, including 19 Arab nations, which marks an increase of 38% compared to the previous edition. This growth reflects the award’s prominence and leadership among specialised literary prizes dedicated to folk poetry and heritage, both regionally and globally, while also underscoring the UAE’s pivotal role in supporting Arab culture, strengthening the presence of the Arabic language, and highlighting its civilisational and intellectual significance.

The award’s Higher Committee approved the winners based on clear and transparent governance standards, evaluating the quality of submissions and their alignment with the award’s objectives.

The Kanz Al Jeel Award is one of the key initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, aimed at honouring Nabati poetry, along with the heritage-focused research that explores its authentic values.

It strives to encourage younger generations to appreciate this legacy and pursue it with contemporary language and tools, reflecting the ALC’s sustainable strategy to promote the presence of the Arabic language, consolidate its civilisational mission, and celebrate creativity across its diverse fields. This is particularly important for Nabati poetry, which represents a unique cultural phenomenon in the region and an integral part of the UAE’s heritage and identity.

The ALC also announced the opening of the nominations process for the fifth edition of the Kanz Al Jeel Award. For more information or to submit your nomination, please contact the award’s team on:

kanzaljeel@dctabudhabi.ae