Digital Dubai celebrates graduation of AI Skills Programme participants

DUBAI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Digital Dubai celebrated the graduation of participants in the AI Skills Programme, developed in collaboration with Microsoft. The year-long programme was designed to train Dubai Government employees and enhance their capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) through specialised training courses and hands-on workshops, supporting the goals of Dubai’s AI Strategy.

A total of 120 government and privet employees from 36 entities participated in the programme to enhance their skills in machine learning, data analysis, generative AI, and AI-powered software development.

The programme focused on developing the employees’ AI competencies, strengthening the digital economy, and driving innovation through the implementation of new ideas and emerging technologies. It included three specialised tracks: AI Developer, focusing on building intelligent solutions and leveraging AI technologies, AI Champion, dedicated to leading AI adoption and strategy within organizations and Copilot Champion, centered on utilizing Microsoft Copilot tools to boost productivity and creativity.

The graduation ceremony recognised employees from both government and private entities who successfully completed all stages of the program from training to practical implementation.

Matar Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive of Digital Dubai Government Establishment, honored the winning project teams during the ceremony.

Commenting on the occasion, Al Hemeiri said: “Building human capabilities is at the heart of Dubai’s digital transformation journey. Through strong partnerships between the public and private sectors, we are creating a new generation of digital talent equipped with the skills to shape the future.

The AI Skills Programme, in collaboration with Microsoft, reflects our commitment to empowering government employees with the knowledge and tools to leverage artificial intelligence responsibly and effectively. This initiative strengthens Dubai’s readiness for the future where innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning define the foundation of our smart government and sustainable digital economy.”

This programme reaffirms Digital Dubai’s ongoing efforts to cultivate a digitally empowered workforce and to leverage AI as a key enabler for innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth across Dubai’s government ecosystem.