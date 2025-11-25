EU Council gives green light to EU’s annual budget for 2026

BRUSSELS, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The EU Council formally adopted the EU’s budget for 2026 following negotiations with the European Parliament that lead to an agreement on 15 November 2025.

The total commitments are set at €192.8 billion and the total payments at €190.1 billion.

“Today, we took the final step in ensuring a strong and resilient EU budget that enable us to continue delivering on our common EU priorities next year. Addressing priorities such as defence, migration, competitiveness and preparedness, this budget allows us to respond decisively to the needs of European citizens. At the same time, we’ve built in flexibility to allow us to deal with unfolding crises,'' said Nicolai Wammen, Minister of Finance of Denmark and chief Council negotiator for the 2026 EU budget.

The budget will be finally approved once adopted also by the European Parliament. This adoption is expected to take place on 26 November