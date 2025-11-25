Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates 16th Al Ain Book Festival

AL AIN, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has inaugurated the 16th edition of the Al Ain Book Festival.

The festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) under the theme "All Eyes on Al Ain," will run until 30th November at Al Ain Square and several key venues across the city.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan toured the festival site and reviewed cultural programmes and events hosted this year, as well as the latest publications presented by local and Arab publishing houses.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi); Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi; Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of ALC; and Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of ALC.

He listened to a presentation on new initiatives launched to enhance the festival’s role in developing cultural activity and supporting the book industry. He also met publishers and writers, and listened to their perspectives on challenges facing the sector in light of digital transformations, as well as opportunities to expand the reach of Arabic content and strengthen its presence in global markets.

“The patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, for Al Ain Book Festival 2025 reflects the Abu Dhabi leadership’s continued commitment to culture as a cornerstone of national development and community cohesion," Al Mubarak said.

He added that the festival is a key driver of cultural tourism and the creative economy in the Al Ain Region, aligning with the objectives of the Year of Community 2025. Events such as these reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a cultural capital that nurtures creativity across all segments of the community, ensuring that culture remains a shared, living part of our everyday lives.

Dr. Tamim said that the festival is a key platform for strengthening the Arabic language as a pillar of national identity and for empowering new generations to participate confidently in global cultural conversations. With each edition, the festival deepens the community’s bond with reading, celebrates Emirati heritage, and creates a vibrant space filled with arts, music, and creative exchange.

"It has firmly established itself as a hub for meaningful cultural dialogue and a showcase for Emirati authors and publishers," he noted.

Dr. Tamim added, "Supported by the UAE’s visionary leadership and thriving cultural institutions, the nation’s publishing sector continues to grow. The festival builds on this momentum by providing opportunities for local publishers to connect with readers and peers across the region and beyond, ensuring Emirati literature finds its voice on both Arab and international stages.”

This year’s festival continues its aim to further establish Al Ain Region as a hub that brings literature, art and intellectual discourse together, reflecting the city’s spirit and history. The festival’s programme reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision to promote the Arabic language, preserve national identity, and nurture young Emirati talent.

The agenda features more than 200 cultural, artistic and educational events that bring together leading figures in literature, poetry, and the arts, in collaboration with academic institutions across the UAE, with more than 220 publishers and exhibitors taking part.

The festival programme features 28 cultural sessions and 54 theatrical performances, as well as more than 100 workshops covering literature, art, and science. Ninety workshops are specifically designed for children and three are tailored for People of Determination, highlighting the festival’s commitment to inclusivity and creativity.

The fourth edition of the Poetry Nights: The Sung Word programme at Qasr Al Muwaiji celebrates Al Ain Region’s poetic heritage. Over eight evenings, more than 30 poets will share verses that reflect authentic Emirati values. This year’s events align with the declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community, blending tradition and creativity through poetry, music, and performance.

Organised in collaboration with government institutions and community councils in Al Ain Region, the Cultural Programme also features sessions that address social issues, national heritage, youth empowerment, and intergenerational communication. These sessions offer space for older generations to interact with young creatives, fostering dialogue and reinforcing values of responsibility and generosity.

This year’s festival introduces Flavourful Nights at Al Ain Square – Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, featuring live cooking demonstrations highlighting the richness of Emirati cuisine. Local culinary talent will present meals and dinners in interactive settings, promoting innovation and community engagement.

At the festival’s main venue, the Educational Programme offers scientific and theatrical activities, entertainment competitions, and reading sessions for children and families. The Alpha Corner hosts workshops combining art, science, technology, and literature for children and youth. The Educational Roadshow initiative will also be launched in schools and universities to promote the festival’s message of supporting education and culture among younger generations.

As part of the festival’s agenda, the ALC will honour the winners of the Kanz Al Jeel Award, which recognises literary creativity and celebrates contributions to enriching the UAE’s poetic and literary landscape.

Al Ain Book Festival 2025 offers a platform that showcases Arab and global culture, promotes arts and intellectual exchange, and brings the community together. The festival continues its mission to promote the Arabic language as a bridge between the past and the future, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the regional and international cultural landscape.