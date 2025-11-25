Sharjah International Award for Cultural Heritage Board launches 6th edition

SHARJAH, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah International Award for Cultural Heritage's (SIACH) Board of Trustees announced the start of the award's sixth cycle on Monday, at a press conference held at the International Cultural Heritage Organisations Centre Theatre.

The event was attended by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the SIACH; Abu Bakr Al Kindi, Director of the Institute; board members; and a distinguished group of researchers and cultural heritage specialists, as well as a large media presence.

Dr. Al Musallam stated in his speech that the award reflects His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah's vision of using heritage as a bridge for civilisational dialogue between peoples and an international platform dedicated to safeguarding human memory and preserving both tangible and intangible heritage.

He stated that the SIACH has established itself as a unique specialist prize and a valuable knowledge pillar that recognises narrators, experts, and initiatives that contribute effectively to heritage preservation and transmission for future generations.

He noted that Sharjah sees heritage as a developmental endeavour that reinforces identity and gives future generations a better grasp of their cultural journeys. He emphasised that the award has expanded beyond a celebratory framework to become a platform for highlighting outstanding experiences that revitalise collective memories and give them global attention.

He also underlined the importance of engaging with international organisations and partners around the world to unify efforts to conserve human heritage from swiftly emerging problems.

Aisha Al Hossan Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the SIACH, stated that the award has grown into an influential international platform that helps to strengthen the presence of cultural heritage and promote its values in community awareness and academic research.

She stated that the Sharjah International Award for Cultural Legacy yearly draws institutions, academics, narrators, and craftspeople who present unique experiences that represent the diversity of legacy traditions and their adaptability to modern expression. She said that the increased participation strengthens the award's standing and significance by supporting efforts that provide unique perspectives for revitalising heritage and expanding its domains.

During the conference, Dr. Al Musallam announced the opening of submissions for the award’s sixth cycle and invited cultural institutions, research centres, universities, artisans, narrators, and community initiatives to apply via the award's official platforms.

He stressed that this cycle's criteria will be stringent, with an emphasis on quality, authenticity, originality, and current relevance, ensuring that noteworthy submissions match the award's prominence and global reach.

During its most recent meeting, the award approved several developmental decisions, including the complete timeline for the sixth cycle, which will begin with the submission phase, followed by judging, and conclude with the announcement of the winners.

The board also emphasised the necessity of sticking to the authorised schedule to ensure impartial and transparent reviews, which strengthens the award's credibility and international leadership.