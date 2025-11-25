Department of Culture showcases Islamic art in ‘Light Beacons’

SHARJAH, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohamed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs at the Sharjah Department of Culture and Festival Director of the Islamic Arts Festival, inaugurated the Light Beacons exhibition.

Organised in collaboration with the Emirates Photography Society, the exhibition forms part of the 26th edition of the festival and is held at Al Zahia Shopping Centre, attended by international photographers, participating artists, and photography enthusiasts.

The exhibition features 30 photographers from around the world, presenting over 30 works that highlight the beauty of Islamic art. The artists emphasised the festival’s “Siraj” theme by using light as a central element in composing each shot, accentuating Islamic patterns, calligraphy, and architectural forms.

During an extensive tour of the works on display, Al Qaseer and the attendees experienced a visual journey that reinterpreted Islamic heritage through the lens, inviting the audience to explore a world of shadows and light gradients that enrich the presence of Islamic aesthetics in visual memory.

Al Qaseer also presented certificates of appreciation to the winners of the exhibition competition: Mah Laqa Nematullah Darbian from Iran (first place), Heba Mowafaq Rehan from Syria (second place), and Atef Mahmoud Shaeer from Egypt (third place).