Pakistan pavilion showcases sustainable innovative materials at Big 5 Global

DUBAI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Pakistan is participating in Big 5 Global 2025, the region’s leading event for the construction industry, showcasing the country’s focus on sustainability and innovation in the construction and building materials sectors.

According to the Asscoiated Press of Pakistan (APP), this year’s edition features nine exhibitors from Pakistan participating under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), presenting a wide range of products including electric cables, lighting solutions, PVC pipes, U-PVC windows and doors, aluminium structures, and laminated boards.

During a visit to the Pakistan pavilion, Consul-General of Pakistan in Dubai Hussain Muhammad highlighted the importance of the platform in promoting innovation, sustainability and technological progress across the construction and building materials industries. He was accompanied by Trade and Investment Counsellor Ali Zeb Khan and officials from the Consulate.

Ali Zeb Khan noted that the UAE continues to offer significant opportunities for Pakistani companies to engage with global buyers, expand their market reach, and enhance Pakistan’s export potential.