RAKEZ highlights expanding construction, industrial ecosystem at Big 5 Global

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is participating in Big 5 Global 2025, the region’s leading event for the construction industry, showcasing the emirate’s growing industrial ecosystem and the strategic opportunities it offers to manufacturers, contractors, and suppliers across the building and construction value chain.

Through its presence at the exhibition, RAKEZ is highlighting its comprehensive offering for construction-related industries. The economic zone is home to companies such as Fala Group, Peikko Group, Sobha Modular, Hira Industries, and other regional and international players across advanced manufacturing, metal fabrication, HVAC systems, lighting technologies, engineered materials, coatings, modular construction, packaging, and related sectors.

RAKEZ is also spotlighting the continued expansion of construction-focused companies within its ecosystem, reflecting the emirate’s appeal as a competitive base for operational growth. These companies represent various segments of the construction supply chain, from building materials and engineered systems to high-capacity fabrication and advanced production technologies.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Big 5 Global remains a vital platform for RAKEZ to connect with industry leaders shaping the future of the construction sector. Ras Al Khaimah has evolved into a strong hub for manufacturing and industrial operations, supported by competitive costs, modern infrastructure, and efficient access to regional markets.”

He added, “As we advance with landmark developments such as RAK Central and our new Tech Flex cluster, we’re opening even more doors for companies to grow within a future-ready ecosystem. Here, investors also benefit from being right next to some of the UAE’s most significant construction and development projects, including Wynn Resorts and the expansion of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, creating unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, supply, and long-term growth.”

Throughout the exhibition, RAKEZ is engaging with global investors seeking to expand their footprint in the GCC, presenting solutions that support efficient production, storage, distribution, and export.

The economic zone is also highlighting initiatives that enhance ease of doing business, including digital licensing services, sustainability-focused industrial development, and an integrated environment that supports innovation and long-term growth.