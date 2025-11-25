Impact Summit positions UAE to drive joint action on 2030 SDGs

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 2025 Impact Summit, organised by Majra – the National CSR Fund – will convene on 27th November as a national platform bringing together leaders from government, business and civil society to redefine corporate social responsibility (CSR) and the impact economy in the UAE under the theme “Unifying Collective Good for the UAE”.

Majra aims to strengthen partnerships that align private-sector contributions with UAE national priorities and the Year of Community, driving measurable and sustainable social impact.

The summit will feature 25 speakers, four main sessions, 25 interactive talks at the “Impact in Action” stage, and 25 exhibitors, attended by more than 400 leaders and experts from government, business, academia, civil society, investors and people of determination. Discussions will focus on building the impact economy, improving measurement, and shaping the future of CSR in the UAE.

The programme includes panel discussions and a roundtable on partnerships for social good, as well as cross-sector dialogues on business opportunities that support the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs), highlighting the role of innovation and collaboration in accelerating progress.

The summit will showcase success stories from local entities implementing CSR initiatives. A dedicated space will highlight contributions by People of Determination. The “Impact in Action” stage will demonstrate how companies and changemakers turn sustainability and CSR ideas into measurable results.

“Majra Expo” will offer entrepreneurs tools and guidance to develop and launch purpose-driven ventures, while “Majra X” will spotlight success stories and support collaboration between local and emerging companies to scale sustainability projects.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Majra CEO Sarah Shaw said the summit and the fund aim to unify efforts across government, the private sector, civil society and academia to build a national framework for impact leadership, measurement and sustainable contribution. She said Majra links companies seeking to implement social initiatives with non-profits needing support, government bodies that set national priorities, and academic partners that evaluate projects.

She added that Majra does not provide direct funding but guides private-sector contributions toward approved projects aligned with national needs, while creating platforms for policy dialogue and high-level engagement to strengthen cross-sector partnerships.

Majra’s tools - including the Impact Declaration and Community Impact Medal - provide an annual national framework for impact measurement and encourage companies to adopt more sustainable practices.

Shaw said artificial intelligence can significantly enhance community impact by improving programme efficiency, directing resources to priority areas, analysing big data for better decision-making, and enabling real-time impact measurement. AI, she added, also makes advanced analytics accessible to small and emerging enterprises, promoting fairness and expanding opportunities within the impact ecosystem.

She noted that the biggest challenge in impact measurement is capturing social and human outcomes that cannot always be quantified through traditional indicators. Many initiatives drive behavioural and cultural change, requiring more sophisticated measurement tools. Other challenges include differing methodologies, limited data, resource constraints and inconsistent evaluation standards.

Shaw said Majra is developing unified national models to standardise impact indicators, improve transparency and strengthen trust between the community and public and private sectors.

She emphasised the central role of youth, noting their capacity for innovation, technological adoption and leadership in addressing environmental, health and education challenges through entrepreneurship and digital volunteering. Empowering young people with skills and platforms, she added, is an investment in a more inclusive and sustainable future for the UAE.