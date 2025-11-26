China's outbound direct investment up 7% in first 10 months

BEIJING, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- China's outbound direct investment (ODI) exceeded 1.03 trillion yuan (about US$145.83 billion) in the first 10 months of 2025, up 7 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Commerce.

During the 10-month period, China's domestic investors made non-financial direct investments totaling 872.6 billion yuan (about $123.17 billion) in 9,553 overseas companies across 152 countries and regions, an increase of 6 percent year-on-year, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.