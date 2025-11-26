Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises 166 bilateral business meetings in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has organised 166 bilateral business meetings between companies from Dubai and Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, the country’s capital city.

The meetings took place during the chamber’s trade mission to Malaysia as part of the "New Horizons" initiative, which aims to support the international growth of Dubai-based companies by unlocking opportunities in promising global markets.

The trade mission featured representatives from 20 companies operating in diverse sectors, including ICT and innovation; food and beverages; healthcare; pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; ready-made garments; retail; textile; tourism and hospitality; beauty and cosmetics; building materials and construction; engineering; oil and gas; and FMCG trading.

Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, affirmed the chamber's commitment to expanding trade and investment cooperation between Dubai and high-potential global markets, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a key driver of international trade.

"Our trade mission to Malaysia represents an important step in opening new paths for local companies to expand internationally and develop partnerships that contribute to the growth of non-oil trade and strengthen Dubai’s role as a global business hub," he said.

As part of the mission’s activities, Dubai Chamber of Commerce organised a business forum in Kuala Lumpur titled "Doing Business with Malaysia" with the support of the UAE Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia, and Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry.

The event attracted 240 participants, including senior officials, business leaders, and Malaysian companies.

Speakers at the forum included Salem AlShamsi; Dato’ Seri N. Gobalakrishnan, President of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia; and Dr. Sugumari Shanmugam, Senior Director of ASEAN Economic Integration Division, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry of Malaysia.

During the forum, Dubai Chambers signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia to enhance bilateral trade relations and strengthen ties between the business communities in Dubai and Malaysia. The MoU also outlines steps to enhance cooperation in the organisation of trade missions and business events.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce delivered a comprehensive presentation on Dubai’s economic landscape and competitive advantages, which positions it as an ideal destination for Malaysian companies and investors seeking to expand into new markets.

The forum also featured a presentation by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, which highlighted the country’s economic strengths and outlined key sectors offering attractive business expansion and investment opportunities in the Malaysian market.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has identified several high-potential products for export from Dubai to Malaysia, including organic and inorganic chemicals, aircraft and spacecraft parts, turbo-jets and turbo-propellers, plastics, copper, iron, and nickel, as well as coffee, tea, and dairy products.

Key investment sectors in Malaysia offering opportunities for Dubai-based companies include transport and warehousing, real estate, hotels and tourism, plastics, business services and healthcare.