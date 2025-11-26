RAK Ruler attends RAK Properties’ 20th anniversary celebration

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the 20th anniversary celebration of RAK Properties at the Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort.

The event was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Investment and Development Office of Ras Al Khaimah, senior government officials and business leaders.

H.H. Sheikh Saud congratulated the company, saying it has played a central role in strengthening Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate and hospitality sectors through projects aligned with the emirate’s development strategy. He said its work has supported economic growth and helped create an attractive environment for residents, investors and tourists.

He noted that Ras Al Khaimah is advancing with a vision focused on enhancing quality of life, diversifying the economy and attracting high-value investment to support sustainable growth, adding that RAK Properties remains an important contributor through its innovative and sustainable developments.

Founded in 2005 with government support, RAK Properties has delivered integrated residential, commercial and tourism projects, including hotels and resorts developed with international partners.